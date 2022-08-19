ALVA, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Nathan Andrews of Alva High School.

Nathan is one of our most decorated high school athletes.

Nathan Andrews

He is a four-year member of the Alva Golf Team, and he shoots archery in 4-H. He is also an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow.

Nathan excels in the classroom, earning a 3.8 grade point average. He will attend school at Oklahoma State University, where he is going to double-major in aerospace and engineering and mechanical engineering.

His goal is to work for NASA.

Go get’em, Nathan!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.