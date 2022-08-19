ALVA, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Nathan Andrews of Alva High School.
Nathan is one of our most decorated high school athletes.
He is a four-year member of the Alva Golf Team, and he shoots archery in 4-H. He is also an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Nathan excels in the classroom, earning a 3.8 grade point average. He will attend school at Oklahoma State University, where he is going to double-major in aerospace and engineering and mechanical engineering.
His goal is to work for NASA.
Go get’em, Nathan!
