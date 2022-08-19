ALVA, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Nathan Andrews of Alva High School.

Nathan is one of our most decorated high school athletes.

Photo goes with story
Nathan Andrews

He is a four-year member of the Alva Golf Team, and he shoots archery in 4-H. He is also an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow.

Nathan excels in the classroom, earning a 3.8 grade point average. He will attend school at Oklahoma State University, where he is going to double-major in aerospace and engineering and mechanical engineering.

His goal is to work for NASA.

Go get’em, Nathan!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.