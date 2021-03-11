Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Nathan Dillinger

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Nathan Dillinger of Choctaw High School.

Nathan competes in cross country and soccer for the Yellow Jackets.

He has a 3.86 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Nathan is an Eagle Scout, he’s active in his church youth group and has worked with several food pantries.

He plans to attend Rose State College and Oklahoma Christian University.

