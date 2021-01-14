Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Patrick Schafer

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Patrick Schafer of McLoud High School.

Patrick was born with cerebral palsy and plays wheelchair basketball for the Oklahoma Wheels of Thunder and participates in the endeavor games at the University of Central Oklahoma every year.

He’s a member of the National Honor Society and an Eagle Scout.

Patrick is already working towards a degree in robotic engineering and wants to design robotic prosthetics.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.