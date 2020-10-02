Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Payton Tolle

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.



We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Payton Tolle of Bethany High School.

Payton has lettered for four years in three different sports for the Bronchos – football, baseball and basketball.

He’s got a 4.0 grade point average and he’s president of the fellowship of Christian Athletes at Bethany.

He’s active in his church and his positive attitude is helping his mother battle stage 4 cancer. Payton plans to play baseball at Wichita State University.

