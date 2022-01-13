Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Rachel Neaves

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Rachel Neaves of Deer Creek High School.

Rachel won the Class 6A State Championship in both the shot put and discus last year and was named Oklahoma Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and has made straight-As since first grade, an impressive accomplishment.

Rachel Neaves

Rachel is involved in Leadership Oklahoma’s Youth Leadership Exchange, and also participates in her church’s youth ministry.

She will attend Oklahoma State University on a track scholarship.

Congratulations on all your success, Rachel.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.