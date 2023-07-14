OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Reece Villines of Weatherford High School.

Reece played Football and baseball for the Eagles. In the classroom he had a 4.0 GPA and was class Valedictorian. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Future Farmers of America, and is active in his church youth group.

Reece Villines . Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Reece!

If you'd like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete.