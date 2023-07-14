OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Reece Villines of Weatherford High School.

Reece played Football and baseball for the Eagles. In the classroom he had a 4.0 GPA and was class Valedictorian. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Future Farmers of America, and is active in his church youth group.

Reece Villines. Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Reece!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.