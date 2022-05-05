MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Riley Moon of Carl Albert High School.

Riley is a Special Olympian who recently participated in an area competition, earning second place in the 50 meter run and fourth in the softball throw.

Riley Moon

He’ll compete again on May 12 at the State Special Olympics. He previously earned gold, silver and bronze medals at the event.

Riley’s a champion in the classroom, too, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Way to go, Riley! Go get’em at the Games!

