EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar athletes.

We’re teaming up with Homeland to honor Rodney Stryker of Earlsboro High School.

Rodney Stryker.

Rodney plays baseball for the Wildcats, who are coached by Colton Armstrong.

Off the field, Rodney holds a 4.0 GPA and helps tutor young children.

Rodney’s future plans include majoring in architectural engineering at Oklahoma State University.

Great job, Rodney!

