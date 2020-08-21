Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Russell Raydon

This school year, KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.



This week’s Homeland High School Scholar Athlete is Russell Raydon of Westmoore, who plays football for the Jaguars and is also on the track team.



Russell has a 4.0 grade point average at Westmoore and is already getting college credit as he goes through his senior year of high school. He’s been involved in the community by visiting nursing homes, helping out at the Oklahoma Food Bank and helped the Red Cross during the cleanup following the 2013 Moore tornado.

Russell plans to pursue a degree in psychology and is interested in physical therapy and radiology.

If you have a senior athlete you'd like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week Click Here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete

