EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Ryan Morris of Edmond North High School.

Ryan Morris

Ryan has been a member of the Huskies pom squad for four years and has been captain for the last two years. In the classroom, she has a 4.2 GPA and is taking AP classes.

Ryan also volunteers at vacation Bible school and is an ambassador for the Edmond Public Schools Foundation.

Congratulations Ryan!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.