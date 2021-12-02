Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Rylan Belcher

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Rylan Belcher of Mountain View-Gotebo High School.

Rylan is the quarterback and middle linebacker for the Tigers. He will play in the Class C State Championship Friday night in Weatherford. He also plays basketball and baseball.

Rylan Belcher

He excels in the classroom as well, having earned a 3.98 grade point average, and helps lead youth activities at his church.

Great job, Rylan!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.