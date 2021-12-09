Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Rylee Maloney

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Rylee Maloney of Mustang High School.

Rylee is a Broncos Cheer Squad member. She competed in the All-State Cheer Tryout.

Rylee Maloney

She’s also a member of the National Honor Society, has achieved a 4.0 grade point average and stays busy with concurrent college classes.

Rylee has visited several schools and is exploring being a cheerleader in college.

Way to go, Rylee!

