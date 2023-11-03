OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Sarah Clark of Crossings Christian School.

Sarah Clark

Sarah is a co-captain on the Knights volleyball team and helped her team to the state tournament this season. In the classroom, she has a 4.0 GPA. She works every day at the school’s afterschool daycare and is involved in many other community projects.

Congratulations Sarah!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.