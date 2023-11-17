EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Savannah Hull of Edmond Memorial High School.

Savannah Hull

Savannah runs cross country and track for Edmond Memorial. Savannah has overcome an ADHD diagnosis to become successful in the classroom. Savannah has earned a full track scholarship to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Congratulations Savannah!

