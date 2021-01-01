Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Scotlyn Britt

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Scotlyn Britt of Shawnee High School.

Scotlyn plays volleyball and has been on the pom squad for four years for the Wolves.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society and has a 3.97 grade point average.

As part of her leadership class, she assists teachers at an elementary school several days a week.

Scotlyn plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a degree to become a physician assistant.

