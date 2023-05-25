This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Scott Thomas of Harrah High School.

Scott is a Goalkeeper for the Panthers Soccer team. In the classroom he has a 3.8 grade point average. He works with the Harrah Soccer Club and helps coach his little brother’s team.

Scott Thomas, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Scott!

