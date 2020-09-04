Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Snow Forth

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Snow is a member of the varsity pom team for Yukon High School and is a two-time state champion.

She’s ranked number one academically in her class at Yukon High School with a 4.65 grade point average.

She’s secretary for the National Honor Society and class vice president. She’s been a volunteer at summer camps and helped lead blood drives.

Snow plans on attending the University of Oklahoma and obtaining a degree in journalism.

