OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Sydney Dunkleberger of Edmond North High School.

Sydney Dunkleberger

Sydney is a volleyball player for the Huskies and has been the starting setter for Edmond North since her freshman season. She sets others up off the court too as the treasurer of Edmond North’s student council and has helped raise over $250,000 for charity. Sydney also mentors others at church.

Congratulations Sydney!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.