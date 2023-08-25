OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Timber Gouker of Prague High School.

Timber Gouker

Timber throws the shotput for the Red Devils and has also played basketball. She’s ranked first in her class academically and is a member of National Honor Society and student council. She also volunteers to read to elementary school students.

Congratulations Timber!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.