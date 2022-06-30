OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Tucker Jacobson of Casady School.

Tucker was team captain of the varsity football, basketball and baseball teams this last school year.

Tucker Jacobson

He was awarded the Dartmouth Cup at Casady’s Boy’s Banquet, which is the school’s highest athletic award.

Tucker also exceled in the classroom. He was a member of Student Council for four years, and carried a 4.16 grade point average.

He is committed to play football at Washington and Lee University in the fall.

Great work, Tucker!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

