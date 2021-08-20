Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Tylen Wallace

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Tylen Wallace of the Classen School of Advanced Studies.

Tylen plays golf at Classen and has improved his handicap by 15 strokes.

Tylen Wallace

He has a 3.8 grade point average and volunteers at the middle school he attended for back-to-school events and campus clean-up.

Tylen would like to play golf in college.

