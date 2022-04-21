TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Tylor McCarthey of Tuttle High School.

Tylor is a tri-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and golf for the Tigers.

He keeps busy with the books, too, earning a spot on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He is also a member of his school’s Spanish Club.

Tylor McCarthey

Tylor does good work for the community, as well, volunteering at the Tuttle Senior Citizen Center and getting involved with the Special Olympics.

He will play football at the University of Central Oklahoma next fall.

Congratulations, Tylor!

