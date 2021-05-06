Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Xavier Yousey

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Xavier Yousey of Southmoore High School.

Xavier is the captain of his high school and and club soccer teams.

Xavier Yousey

He was named 6A All-State this year. He’s a got a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.

He helps his church with mission work and has volunteered at soccer camps for kids.

Xavier plans to attend USAO and major in business.

