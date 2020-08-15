Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Zach Martin

This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar athletes and we’re excited to bring this to you. Tonight we’re teaming up with Homeland to honor Zach Martin. Zach is a senior and is a starting center midfielder for the Deer Creek Soccer Team. He’s been a captain and a leading score for his high school club team Oklahoma Energy FC for the past two seasons. He also excels in the classroom with a 4.15 GPA and he’s in the running for valedictorian this year. After Zach graduates high school he’s going to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering in hopes of being chosen for NASA’s Astronaut program. That’s awesome!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week Click Here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.