Homeland Team of the Week – Oklahoma Arrows

High School Athlete of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding local athletic teams.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor a Little League team, the Oklahoma Arrows.

The Arrows are a six-and-under softball team that went to Gulf Shores, Ala., recently and won the USSSA World Series.

They went 6-0 to win the championship, beating the state champions from Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama twice. Look at the size of that trophy they won too.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma Arrows

If you have a senior athlete or local team you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter