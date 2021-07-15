Homeland Team of the Week – Oklahoma Arrows

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding local athletic teams.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor a Little League team, the Oklahoma Arrows.

The Arrows are a six-and-under softball team that went to Gulf Shores, Ala., recently and won the USSSA World Series.

They went 6-0 to win the championship, beating the state champions from Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama twice. Look at the size of that trophy they won too.

Oklahoma Arrows

