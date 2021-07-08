Homeland Team of the Week – the Pistols

High School Athlete of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding local athletic teams.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor a Little League team from the Choctaw area, the Pistols.

They’re a 10-and-under team that recently traveled to Gulf Shores, Ala., and won the world series, going a perfect 8-0 against their competition.

Photo goes with story
The Pistols

They outscored their opponents 91-18 during the event, which was a week-long tournament with 46 teams involved. The Pistols are coached by John Fryar, Landon Cordray, Kyle Williams and Travis Calton.

If you have a senior athlete or local team you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter