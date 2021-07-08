Homeland Team of the Week – the Pistols

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding local athletic teams.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor a Little League team from the Choctaw area, the Pistols.

They’re a 10-and-under team that recently traveled to Gulf Shores, Ala., and won the world series, going a perfect 8-0 against their competition.

The Pistols

They outscored their opponents 91-18 during the event, which was a week-long tournament with 46 teams involved. The Pistols are coached by John Fryar, Landon Cordray, Kyle Williams and Travis Calton.

