Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Oklahoma, see who is on the list

With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast-approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Oklahoma using 247Sports.

There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including as starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#31: Noah Alexander (RB)

– College: Army

– National ranking: #2,479 (2 stars, 0.7953 rating)

– Position ranking: #146 (RB)

– Offers: Army, Navy

– Read more details on 247Sports

Mike Kaplan // Wikimedia Commons

#30: Dillon Gilbert (OG)

– College: Air Force

– National ranking: #2,395 (3 stars, 0.8003 rating)

– Position ranking: #129 (OG)

– Offers: Air Force, New Mexico

– Read more details on 247Sports

Damon J. Moritz // Wikimedia Commons

#29: Angelo Rankin (ATH)

– College: Navy

– National ranking: #2,290 (3 stars, 0.8053 rating)

– Position ranking: #183 (ATH)

– Offers: Navy, Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Central Oklahoma

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: James Burnett (OLB)

– College: Eastern Michigan

– National ranking: #2,164 (3 stars, 0.8114 rating)

– Position ranking: #143 (OLB)

– Offers: Eastern Michigan, Abilene Christian, Northeastern State, Texas Tech, Washburn

– Read more details on 247Sports

Chippothenut // Wikimedia Commons

#27: Owen Ostroski (SDE)

– College: Tulsa

– National ranking: #1,967 (3 stars, 0.8192 rating)

– Position ranking: #114 (SDE)

– Offers: Tulsa, Army, Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Dartmouth

– Read more details on 247Sports

Bobster687 // Wikimedia Commons

#26: Jeff Nwankwo (WR)

– College: Tulane

– National ranking: #1,966 (3 stars, 0.8193 rating)

– Position ranking: #266 (WR)

– Offers: Tulane, Army, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Tulsa

– Read more details on 247Sports

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#25: Kevin Greene (DT)

– College: North Texas

– National ranking: #1,845 (3 stars, 0.8235 rating)

– Position ranking: #105 (DT)

– Offers: North Texas, East Central University, Incarnate Word, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Washburn

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Nasir Kemper (OLB)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #1,749 (3 stars, 0.8273 rating)

– Position ranking: #120 (OLB)

– Offers: North Texas, Eastern Michigan

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Cameron Little (K)

– College: Arkansas

– National ranking: #1,542 (3 stars, 0.8338 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (K)

– Offers: Arkansas, Air Force, Army, Navy, Nevada

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Isaac Smith (WDE)

– College: Texas Tech

– National ranking: #1,535 (3 stars, 0.8344 rating)

– Position ranking: #84 (WDE)

– Offers: Texas Tech, Tulsa

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Bryce Drummond (PRO)

– College: North Texas

– National ranking: #1,529 (3 stars, 0.8349 rating)

– Position ranking: #52 (PRO)

– Offers: North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#20: Makale Smith (ATH)

– College: Oklahoma State

– National ranking: #1,370 (3 stars, 0.841 rating)

– Position ranking: #105 (ATH)

– Offers: Oklahoma State, Air Force, New Mexico, Oregon State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Logan Nobles (OT)

– College: Oklahoma State

– National ranking: #1,133 (3 stars, 0.8485 rating)

– Position ranking: #97 (OT)

– Offers: Oklahoma State, Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arkansas State, Cornell

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Lennard Kuhl (TE)

– College: Toledo

– National ranking: #1,094 (3 stars, 0.8499 rating)

– Position ranking: #58 (TE)

– Offers: Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Missouri State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Jaden Bray (WR)

– College: Oklahoma State

– National ranking: #976 (3 stars, 0.854 rating)

– Position ranking: #141 (WR)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Rejhan Tatum (ILB)

– College: Boise State

– National ranking: #885 (3 stars, 0.8573 rating)

– Position ranking: #38 (ILB)

– Offers: Boise State, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#15: Melvin Swindle (DT)

– College: Eastern Michigan

– National ranking: #821 (3 stars, 0.8601 rating)

– Position ranking: #51 (DT)

– Offers: Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, Memphis

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Donovan Stephens (OLB)

– College: Oklahoma State

– National ranking: #817 (3 stars, 0.8602 rating)

– Position ranking: #50 (OLB)

– Offers: Oklahoma State, Baylor, Boise State, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Solomon Wright (DT)

– College: Arkansas

– National ranking: #773 (3 stars, 0.8619 rating)

– Position ranking: #48 (DT)

– Offers: Arkansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Chase Jackson (WR)

– College: TCU

– National ranking: #727 (3 stars, 0.864 rating)

– Position ranking: #113 (WR)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Bryce Stephens (WR)

– College: Arkansas

– National ranking: #572 (3 stars, 0.8721 rating)

– Position ranking: #90 (WR)

– Offers: Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#10: Keuan Parker (CB)

– College: Arkansas

– National ranking: #525 (3 stars, 0.8755 rating)

– Position ranking: #39 (CB)

– Offers: Arkansas, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Baylor, Iowa State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Javion Hunt (RB)

– College: Arkansas

– National ranking: #492 (3 stars, 0.8777 rating)

– Position ranking: #27 (RB)

– Offers: Arkansas, Air Force, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Ty Williams (S)

– College: Oklahoma State

– National ranking: #441 (3 stars, 0.8822 rating)

– Position ranking: #33 (S)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Tevin Williams (CB)

– College: Baylor

– National ranking: #428 (3 stars, 0.8842 rating)

– Position ranking: #32 (CB)

– Offers: Baylor, Air Force, Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Langston

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Collin Oliver (ILB)

– College: Oklahoma State

– National ranking: #394 (3 stars, 0.8868 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (ILB)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#5: Jordan Mukes (S)

– College: Oklahoma

– National ranking: #360 (4 stars, 0.8902 rating)

– Position ranking: #27 (S)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Aden Kelley (DT)

– College: Oklahoma State

– National ranking: #315 (4 stars, 0.8966 rating)

– Position ranking: #21 (DT)

– Offers: Oklahoma State, Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: AJ Green (ATH)

– College: Arkansas

– National ranking: #185 (4 stars, 0.9237 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (ATH)

– Offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Ethan Downs (WDE)

– College: Oklahoma

– National ranking: #172 (4 stars, 0.9263 rating)

– Position ranking: #11 (WDE)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Kendal Daniels (S)

– College: Oklahoma State

– National ranking: #100 (4 stars, 0.9579 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (S)

– Offers: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor

– Read more details on 247Sports