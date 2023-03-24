This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Andrew Medina of Edmond North High School.

Andrew runs cross country for the Huskies, and helped them to a State title last fall. He’s already a part of the Edmond North Symphony Orchestra. He will graduate as the Valedictorian with a 40. GPA, and he scored a 35 on his ACT, one point off a perfect score. He plans to major in applied math and computer engineering in college.

Congratulations Andrew!

Photo courtesy KFOR, Andrew Medina

