This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Kolton Brammer of Southmoore High School.

Kolton plays for the Sabercats basketball team and started this season as a Freshman. Kolton makes straight A’s and takes advanced classes. Kolton and his teammates have spent time packaging meals for less fortunate families and are currently working on a sock drive for Sox of Love.

Kolton Brammer, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Kolton!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to

.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.