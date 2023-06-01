This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Carson Lee of Bishop McGuinness High school.
Carson played Golf for the Fighting Irish. He has a 3.75 grade point average and volunteers for the Citizens Caring for Children teen board. Carson has signed to play golf at William Jewell College.
Congratulations Carson!
Congratulations Carson!