OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Cayden Andersen of Ponca City High School.

Cayden played Soccer, Football and Golf for the Wildcats. He was a 3-time All-District in Soccer. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, FCA, Young Life and the Youth group at his church.

Cayden Anderson, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Cayden!

