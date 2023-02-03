This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Chloe Soto of Norman High School.

Chloe plays soccer for the Tigers and plays club soccer in Edmond. In the classroom she has a 4.1 grade point average, she’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Rotary President. She does several community service projects through her school as well. Chloe has a scholarship to play soccer at Texas Tech next year.

Photo courtesy of KFOR, Chloe Soto

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete.



Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.