This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Emily McDowell of Butner High School.

Emily plays basketball and softball nd even plays on the boys baseball team for the Eagles. She has a 4.2 grade point average and is the Valedictorian at Butner. She volunteers for the Salvation Army and works with American Spirit to clean up community parks. Emily plans to become a doctor.

Photo courtesy Emily McDowell

