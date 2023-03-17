This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Emma Reeves of Fox High School which is in Southern Oklahoma just north of Healdton hometown of Sherri Coale.

And just like Sherri Coale….Emma plays basketball but that’s not all. Emma is a 3- sport athlete also playing volleyball and softball. Beyond the courts and the Diamond Emma is active in FFA while also helping around the school and in the community.

Congratulations Emma!

