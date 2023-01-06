This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Hannah Priest of Sulphur High School.

Hannah runs Cross Country and Track for the bulldogs. She’s been a State qualifier in Cross Country for 3 years.

In the classroom she has a 4.0 grade point average and ranks number one in her class. She’s on the leadership team for her church youth group and was the Rotary Student of the Month for September. She’s eyeing the State meet this spring to conclude her high school career.

Hannah Priest

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR-DOT-COM slash athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.