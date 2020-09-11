Homeland Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jillian Stinson

This week’s Homeland Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Jillian Stinson of Fort Cobb-Broxton.

Jillian is a two-sport standout in basketball and softball.

She’s started on the basketball team the past two seasons and likely will again this year and plays shortstop on the softball team.

She was a straight-A student last year and has a 3.89 grade point average.

Jillian helps out at her church and also participates in 4-H.

She plans to attend college after graduation and wants to be a teacher like her mother and grandmother.