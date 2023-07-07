OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Kamryn Shaffer of Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Kamryn was a swimmer for the Wolves for four years and qualified for the State meet every year. she had a 4.3 GPA and was Valedictorian of her Senior class. she volunteers at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and is a summer league swim coach.

Kamryn Shaffer, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Kamryn!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.