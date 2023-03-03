This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Keegan Ross of Bethany High School.

Keegan runs cross country and track and plays Soccer and is also on the swim team for the Bronchos. He helped his cross country team to a third place finish at the State Meet. He has a 4.06 GPA and recently spent two weeks in Poland helping Polish student learn English.

Photo courtesy KFOR, Keegan Ross

If you'd like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete.



