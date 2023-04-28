This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Geralyn Haney of Stuart High School.

Geralyn is a multi-spot athlete competing in fast and slowpitch softball, track and cross country. She won a Clss B softball State title last season and was an academic State Champion in Cross country. She helps her community with flag retirements and placing. She also holds a four point four GPA and will be valedictorian of her class.

Geralyn Haney

Congratulations Geralyn!

