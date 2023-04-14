This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Langston Walker of Alma High School.

Langston plays Football, Basketball, golf and runs track for the Comets. Langston is involved in FCA and helps out at a food bank in a community shelter. After graduation next year, Langston plans to pursue his education to become a optometrist.

Langston Walker, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Langston!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to

.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.