OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Macyn Thomas of Pond Creek-Hunter.

Macyn plays Softball and Basketball at Pond Creek-Hunter. Among the many things she does, she keeps a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and received a superior rating at the State Vocal competition.

Macyn Thomas, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Macyn!

