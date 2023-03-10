This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Piper Bush of Putnam City North High School.
Piper is a four year member of the Varsity Pom Squad as well as this years Captain. She’s also a member of the swim team. Piper is also a member of the Orchestra as a violinist. She maintains a GPA over a 4.0 while also participating in FCA, National Honor Society and Student Council. She plans on attending Oklahoma Baptist this fall.
Congratulations Piper!
If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete.