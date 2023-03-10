This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Piper Bush of Putnam City North High School.

Piper is a four year member of the Varsity Pom Squad as well as this years Captain. She’s also a member of the swim team. Piper is also a member of the Orchestra as a violinist. She maintains a GPA over a 4.0 while also participating in FCA, National Honor Society and Student Council. She plans on attending Oklahoma Baptist this fall.

Congratulations Piper!

Photo courtesy KFOR, Piper Bush

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete.



Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.