This week’s Homeland Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Reese Roberts of Bishop McGuinness High School.

Reese plays soccer for the Fighting Irish and scored the winning goal for McGuinness in the 5A Girls State Championship Game in May.

Reese volunteers at the Regional Food Bank and has been voted by her teammates as the Players’ Player Award winner two years in a row.

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for athlete of the week, go to KFOR.com/athlete.