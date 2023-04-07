This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Ashtyn Allen of Weatherford High School.

Ashtyn is the Captain of the Eagles Soccer team. She helps out with vacation bible school at her local church and works as a catering and party event planner and fills in a local accounting firm.

Image courtesy of KFOR, Ashtyn Allen

Congratulations Ashtyn!

