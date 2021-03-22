Hot 3-Point Shooting Leads Thunder Over Minnesota

The Oklahoma City Thunder made 21 three-pointers and shot a season high 57 percent from beyond the arc, on their way to a 112-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Thunder took the lead midway through the first quarter and never trailed after that, building an 18-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, thanks to a 14-2 run.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 31 points and made four three-pointers.

Eight different Thunder players made three-pointers, with Ty Jerome making five-for-five from three-point range and finishing with 15 points.

The 21 three-pointers were the third most in Thunder history.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Aleksej Pokusevski scoring 13 points and making three 3-pointers, while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Kenrich Williams added 11 points and Svi Mykhailiuk scoring 10 points.

Moses Brown led OKC on the boards with 17 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns paced the Timberwolves with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder finish their four-game road trip 2-2, and return home for their next four games, starting Wednesday night at 7:00 pm vs. Memphis.

OKC improves to 19-24 on the season.