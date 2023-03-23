The Oklahoma City Thunder were going for a season sweep of the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, but the Clippers hit 18 three-pointers and shot 56 percent from the field for the game and beat OKC 127-105 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 32 points and made three 3-pointers.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook added 24 and made a pair of three’s.

Seven different Clippers made three-pointers.

The game was tied 54-54 at halftime, then L.A. went on a 23-7 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take control of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 30 points, but only two other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Josh Giddey had 18 points and Jalen Williams 16.

There were nine lead changes and ten ties before the Clippers’ surge sealed the victory.

Los Angeles was playing without former Thunder star Paul George, who injured his knee on Tuesday night against the Thunder.

The Thunder fall to 36-37 on the season.

OKC continues their four-game road trip at the L.A. Lakers on Friday night at 9:30 pm central time.