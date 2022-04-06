The Utah Jazz used runs to close the second and third quarters, then continued to build their lead in the fourth quarter on their way to a 137-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah went on a 14-3 run to end the second quarter and a 15-3 run to end the third quarter, and eventually built the lead to 41 in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz shot 58 percent from the field and outrebounded OKC 55-32.

The Thunder shot just 41 percent from the field and were led by Jaylen Hoard, who had 23 points.

Four other OKC players scored in double figures, with both Isaiah Roby and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scoring 18 points.

Georgis Kalaitzakis added 11 points and Lindy Waters 10 with three straight 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 27 points.

The Thunder fell to 24-56 for the season.

OKC visits the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at 9:30 pm.