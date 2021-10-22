Hot Rockets Blow Out Thunder

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder goes up for a lay up in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder never led and fell behind by as many as 35 points on their way to losing to the Houston Rockets 124-91 at the Toyota Center on Friday night.

The Rockets shot 51 percent from the field and made 17 three-pointers.

The Thunder shot just 37 percent and were outrebounded 54-39.

The Thunder fell behind by 20 points, then went on a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to 10, then Houston went on a 15-2 run midway through the second quarter to take control and lead 69-47 at halftime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala both had 13 points to lead the Thunder in scoring.

Kenrich Williams added 12 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had 10 points.

Christian Wood led Houston with 29 points, one of three Rockets to score at least 20 points.

Eric Gordon had 22 points off the bench and Kevin Porter, Jr. added 20 points.

The Thunder fall to 0-2 on the season, and play their home opener Sunday at 6:00 pm against Philadelphia.