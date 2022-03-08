The Milwaukee Bucks shot 53 percent from the field, made 20 of 40 from three-point range, and scored at least 37 points in three quarters to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-115 on Tuesday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Bucks took the lead midway through the first quarter and never gave it up, leading by 11 at halftime after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Giannis Antetoukounmpo, who finished with a game high 39 points and was four-for-four from three-point range.

The Bucks led by 12 after the third quarter and then outscored OKC 37-22 in the final period to pull away and win easily.

The Thunder shot 50 percent from the field and made 16 3-pointers, but were outrebounded 53-36.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 33 points and had a career high 14 assists, and was 3-for-3 from three-point range.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with former OSU Cowboy Lindy Waters scoring a career high 16 points and making four 3-pointers.

Alekesej Pokusevski added 13 points, Isaiah Roby 12 and Tre Mann 11.

The Thunder have lost eight straight home games as they finish their homestand by falling to 20-45 on the season.

The eight-game home losing streak is the fourth longest in Thunder history, behind three streaks of 11.

The Thunder have lost 8 of their last 11 games overall.

OKC visits Minnesota Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.