Hot Shooting Cowboys Beat Cyclones in Ames

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team shot 59 percent from the field and held Iowa State to just 34 percent in an 81-60 win over the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Monday night.

OSU had to overcome 24 turnovers, but they outrebounded Iowa State 49-19 and made 9 of their last 10 shots to pull away and win easily.

A pair of freshmen led the Cowboys, with Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while Rondel Walker had a season high 20 points.

Kalib Boone had 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Avery Anderson added 11 points.

OSU shot 68 percent from the field in the second half.

The Cowboys were playing without outstanding freshman Cade Cunningham for the second game in a row as he was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

OSU had lost 8 of their previous 9 games in Ames.

OSU improved to 10-4 overall, and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys host Arkansas in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge this Saturday at 3:00 pm.

